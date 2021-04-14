Dear editor,

Please start a prayer chain in the newspaper. Local mother, fiancé, sister and friend Cori Perkins needs prayers from everyone as she fights her critical state.

She is a fighter and she deserves everyone to fight for her. Whether you know her or not, please say a prayer and pass on goodwill to her and her family. She has so much life she still has to live.

Please make this a viral prayer for her. The power of prayer works. 

Lisa Traylor

Frankfort

