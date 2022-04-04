Dear editor,

The passing of Rev. Malcolm Lunceford was the end of an era in Franklin County for Baptist ministries. Lunceford was pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Frankfort for 26 years and his influence was keenly felt in many areas of Franklin County life. While pastor here, his church was at the time the largest in the county and the members of his church were involved in many facets of life which included political, legal and religious life.

Lunceford was one of three Baptist pastors that had significant influence in our county. Dr. Herman Bowers pastored First Baptist Church for over 20 years and Trinity Baptist Church for at least 15 years. He also worked for Kentucky State University in seeking students to attend KSU. Many Franklin County people were able to get a college education through his efforts. His influence in the many sectors of community life is seen through his influence and expertise.

The third pastor was Rev. Wallace Kent. Kent pastored Crestwood Baptist Church for over 30 years and his work entitled him by The State Journal at his death as “Frankfort’s Pastor.” His work at the hospital in visiting patients and his calm manner endeared him to many that were not of his congregation.

To be sure, there were other pastors that served here but these three pastors made tremendous influence to many and they and their service will long be remembered.

William Hartung

Frankfort

