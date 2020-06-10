Dear editor,
Regarding Dennis Krol’s letter ("Letter: Coronavirus is poor excuse for encouraging mail-in ballots," June 5-7), I reject his position that using the pandemic as an excuse for mail-in balloting constitutes a "weak excuse to challenge the integrity of the voting process." His claim is simply not evidence-based.
To the contrary, COVID-19 presents us with a strong incentive to promote mail-in ballots. When Mr. Krol states that it is our civic duty to go to the polls and vote he conflates duty with process. It is indeed our duty to vote, but by which means is our choice.
He argues we can patronize liquor stores and abortion clinics so there is no reason why we can’t personally appear at the polls, making a false equivalence, as stores and clinics don’t require hundreds of people to appear on a single day within a rigid time period.
Our polling places are staffed by the elderly, the group most at risk from COVID-19. As our civic duty is to vote it is our moral duty to protect the vulnerable.
Mr. Krol’s solution is to go the polls "COVID-19 style," envisioning hundreds of masked voters 6 feet apart, outdoors in November, a line stretching along Versailles Road from Capital Christian Church down to the Doo Wop Shop. This conforms to decades of conservative effort to make voting more difficult, which is likely the underlying premise of his argument.
It is clear that the safest and most efficient way to perform both duties is through Secretary of State Michael Adams’ fair and verifiable mail-in ballot initiative.
Jeffrey Laird
Frankfort
