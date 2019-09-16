Dear editor,
Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all who live in the United States. On this day, delegates of the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document and secure the freedoms of Americans then and now.
As far back as 1790, we’ve been counting everyone who lives in this country. We call it the census. And America’s founders included the census in the Constitution because they wanted a government that represents the people, all the people.
Article 1 Section 2 mandates that a census occur every 10 years. The 2020 Census will determine the number of seats Kentucky will have in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next 10 years and will impact state policy efforts in Frankfort.
An accurate count informs how billions of dollars in federal funding gets distributed annually for health care, education, emergency management, senior services, transportation and hundreds of other programs.
In the spring of 2020, everyone in our country will get counted.
And everyone living in your household on April 1 needs to get counted as part of the 2020 Census.
When you receive an invitation from the U.S. Census Bureau, please complete the simple questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail.
And the census only occurs once every ten years, so don’t miss out on your chance to make a difference.
Start here at www.2020census.gov
Thanks for counting!
Joe Graviss
State Representative
Versailles