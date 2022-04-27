Dear editor,

The pillars of our society (government, politics, legal, education, religious, medical, judicial, protective, industrial, business, media, etc.) which were supposed to protect our democracy and society, have failed or are failing us.

The truth, rule of law and the good and growth of the United States, has been replaced by greed, with the dollar being our new god. Until our pillars stop becoming the self-serving destroyers, and become the unifiers and protectors of our society, the United States will be vulnerable and continue to deteriorate. 

We as citizens have the power to change this, but we must get involved, know the issues and truth, speak up (make your position known) and especially vote to confirm your position. God Bless America! 

Robert Fowler

Louisville

