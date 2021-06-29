Dear editor,

It is with sadness that I read your article (“Coroner: Death of Frankfort man in vehicle not suspicious,” June 22) written by Chanda Veno.

Sadness that a man, intoxicated, fell down some steps and was left in a car overnight was news to your journalist.

Sadness that a good man (son and father) was written up in such an ugly way.

Sadness that parents who have been a pillar of this community for years, raised all their children in this community, had to read such an ugly account of one of their children’s death.

Sadness that brothers and sisters who are fine people established here, had to read such an ugly account of their brother’s death.

This man was kind, loving, funny and loved God. If he had lived, he would be humiliated reading this article.

Murder and violence is news. This man’s last hours should not be news.

Shame on you, State Journal.

Connie Riddell

Frankfort

