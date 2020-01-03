Dear editor,
So many great things happened in Frankfort in 2019. We had the openings of a number of new attractions downtown — Hoggy's Ice Cream, Goodwood Brewing, Rolling Barrel Tours, Main Street Diner, Miss Risa's Cafe at Rebecca Ruth, Trifecta BBQ, the first Bourbon on the Banks event, as well as another fantastic year for Downtown Frankfort Inc.’s signature fundraising event, Bourbonanza. We can look forward to even more attractions coming in the first few months this year, including a high-end saloon on Broadway, a courtyard bar on St. Clair and the Irish pub Mortimer Bibb’s Public House.
It is an exciting time to live in Frankfort and word is starting to get out. As I talk with the owners of these new attractions, they tell me about customers coming from all over to visit Frankfort. I see more and more curious new faces peering into windows, enjoying a cold brew or dining out around town. In addition to these visitors, I personally know of a dozen new people who have moved or are in the process of moving back to Frankfort this year. They are really enjoying becoming part of our dynamic community.
Frankfort will slumber through the winter, but much like the hidden buds on the trees throughout our community, it is only too soon that our town will begin to wake up, with the first legislators arriving in town, school children coming in for field trips, and the initial throngs of eager bourbon tourists visiting Buffalo Trace and Castle and Key. Spring will be here before we know it, and I am already planning to invite several friends and family members to come visit Frankfort in 2020 so I can show them around this charming river city that I love so much. I hope you’ll join me in spreading the word and reintroducing Frankfort to the rest of Kentucky and the world!
Jason Delambre
Frankfort