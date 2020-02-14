Dear editor,

Over the last few years, there has been a rise in popularity of Medicare for All, which is a universal health care policy advocated by U.S. Rep. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, and other progressive leaders. This has coincided with a rise in misinformation about what Medicare for All is and how it will operate.

Many will say that the U.S. “can’t afford” Medicare for All, but where are those people every time there’s an increase in our military budget, or when conservatives want to further cut taxes for the rich? These deficit hawks only come out of hiding when it’s time to use public policy to actually help people.

Furthermore, many estimates have shown that Medicare for All would actually be cost-efficient by eliminating administrative costs. We would be covering an additional 30 million people and saving money while doing it. Find me a better deal than that!

Some will say Medicare for All will lead to job loss, but the bill by Sanders and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, actually provides a Just Transition for displaced health care workers, including a cost-of-living stipend and retraining.

Keep in mind that Medicare for All will lead to more general interaction with the health care system, as we will enroll 30 million previously uninsured people.

Additionally, we will see more interaction from the tens of millions more who avoid going to the doctor because they are nervous about potential costs. This will require lots of new labor. Medicare for All is a job creator, not a job destroyer.

Chaz Lively

Lexington

