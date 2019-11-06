Dear editor,
In its emergence from the fourth-smallest capital, a small town with a rich history, to a full-fledged community with all the cultural amenities of cities and few of the encumbrances, Frankfort has come another step farther in the popping up of public art in its downtown.
Credit is owing to the Franklin County Arts Council and its collaboration with Josephine Sculpture Park and other local agencies, along with its primary sponsors, Richard and Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Expree Credit Union, to make this enhancement of downtown possible.
Frankfort is changing, and many of these changes have come through the imagination and largesse of persons who chose to live here rather than those lucky enough to have been born here. Look for these new additions to Frankfort’s aesthetic landscape and take time to thank the benefactors. Add them to the Grand Theatre, some recent rehabilitations of empty storefronts, and, yes, some tasteful murals, and you will witness Frankfort’s cultural coming of age.
The sculptures will help all of us look at Frankfort with new eyes and perhaps appreciate the people, including the artists, who make life in this political city a little softer, a little more civilized. Thanks to them, we can take a little more pride in our city and what distinguishes it from the strip malls and thoughtless sprawl of some of our neighboring cities. The presence of more public art is a step forward.
Richard Taylor
Frankfort