Dear editor,

I write to express my disdain for the behavior of my elected officials.

To continue with the lie about Donald Trump winning the 2020 election is ridiculous, inappropriate and honestly frightening.

To discredit the sciences of virology and epidemiology that could potentially save peoples’ lives is irresponsible and childish. It’s the trademark of an ignorant person who attempts to address an expert in a particular science as an equal.

Our members of Congress have a responsibility to be of service to those who have elected them and once again, they have shown what utter failures they are. Rep. Tom Massie and his pro-gun Christmas pictures on social media make me want to vomit. What an ignorant thing for a Republican to post right after children were slaughtered in another violent display of misguided masculinity.

Republicans need to do better about being responsible role models.

JoAnne Harris

Dayton

