Dear editor,
Please allow me by means of this letter to show my appreciation to Bob Gullette for his kind remarks regarding the recent concerts I have put together for the community. Nothing gives me greater joy than to give people a chance to put the stress and worries of the day behind, enjoy hearing some great music at no cost to them, and hopefully support our downtown businesses in the process.
I call the groups I’ve been able to put together “Super Groups” because they are. They are made up of some of the best musicians and artists in the business. Some of the artists include Shake Anderson, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer; Dez Dickerson. who played guitar and sang with Prince; Chester Thompson, who played drums with Frank Zappa, Weather Report, Genesis and Phil Collins; Jack Pearson, who played guitar with Allman Brothers Band; Walfredo Reyes Jr., current drummer for Chicago; Kevin Scott, bassist for guitar legend Wayne Krantz; Bad Ass Brass; Jonell Mosser; Freekbass; and Sammi Garett from Turkuaz.
However, getting this caliber of talent comes with a price. These are professional musicians who make their living playing music and that’s where the generosity of many Frankfort businesses, organizations and individuals comes in and I would be remiss if I did not give them the credit that is due. It is important to remember how important it is to support these local businesses and organizations because they are what makes Frankfort such a great community. Please join me in thanking our sponsors for their generosity and continued support for the arts in our community.
Kentucky Employees Credit Union, now know as Expree Credit Union; Harrod Concrete and Stone; Visit Frankfort; Taylor Marshall of Remax Commonwealth; Downtown Frankfort, Inc.; Tom and Terri Bennett; Goodwood Brewing; Bourbon On Main; Erika Hancock of State Farm Insurance; Frank Goins of Goins and Goins Insurance; Traditional Bank; Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire; Fengzheng Cultural Foundation, Inc.; have provided the financial support to make these shows possible. They not only pay for the musicians but also provide travel expenses, stage equipment, sound systems, lights, and security.
Media partners such as The State Journal, Cable 10 and WKYT TV have helped to promote the events. Special thanks also to the City of Frankfort, Frankfort Emergency Management, Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS, Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, Frankfort Public Works, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet; Kentucky Historical Society; for their logistical assistance.
One of my goals as mayor has been to make Frankfort an arts and entertainment destination. The recent renaissance in our downtown area, the increased tourism from the bourbon industry, the Grand Theatre, Art Walks, Summer Concert Series, Josephine Sculpture Park, to name a few, all show signs of that becoming a reality.
Mayor Bill May
Frankfort