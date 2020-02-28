Dear editor,

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., extolling his glorious fight against former President Barack Obama's war on coal was laughable if it wasn't so serious. In 2016 Mitch blocked Obama's Power Plus Plan, a $1 billion effort to help Appalachia transition away from the dying coal industry.

In 2015 McConnell blocked the bipartisan Miners Protection Act (MPA), which funded both miner's healthcare and pensions paid from Abandon Mine Reclamation funds.

In 2017 McConnell again blocked the MPA by sponsoring competing legislation which included healthcare but not pensions. After two more years of failing to maneuver the miner's pension plan into a program paid for by taxpayers, he was pressured into passing the Miner's Pension Protection Act, paid for by coal companies.

He hasn't supported refinancing the Black Lung Trust Fund. The regulations he cut protected miners from unsafe mining practice and communities from pollution. Last year he cut coal taxes in half — taxes that were helping struggling communities. He is trying to eliminate health care and food stamps.

Eastern Kentucky counties are the poorest in America. There are few jobs. Opioid abuse and crime are epidemic. Roads are deteriorating. Water is polluted. Communities this poor, this unhealthy, this needy don't have good representation in Congress, Mitch.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

