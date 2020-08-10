Dear editor,
In May, the U.S. House of Representatives sent the HEROS bill to the Senate, where it languished for 2½ months on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk until the CARES Act expired, ending rent, mortgage and unemployment assistance and the moratorium on evictions. The delay has needlessly distressed millions of Americans, causing social unrest.
The Republican Senate bill, HEALS, includes $0 for food assistance, $0 for rent and mortgage assistance, $0 for local and state governments to stabilize their cratering economies, $0 for election security. The GOP "relief package" also cuts unemployment benefits from $600 to $200.
HEALS does include a provision to make business lunches 100% deductible; $377 million for modernizing the White House West Wing; $1.8 billion to rebuild the FBI building; and $18 billion in defense spending replacing money diverted for the wall on the Mexican border but unrelated to COVID-19.
It includes Mitch's sacred cow, blanket liability protection for multinational corporations, which frees corporations of any responsibility and incentivizes them to ignore public health protocols and force people to work in unsafe environments where they could contract COVID-19. (Think meat-packing plants.)
Mitch and the GOP Senate evidently don't hear the American people's cries, "We can't breathe."
Margaret Groves
Frankfort
