Dear editor,

It's called "franking privileges.” Elected politicians love it because it allows them to mail at taxpayers' expense glowing report cards of their good deeds to voters. It costs taxpayers around $30 million a year for politicians' "free" postage — much more in election years.

President Donald Trump calls the postal service a “JOKE,” but as president he along with living presidents receive "free" postage for life. What a happy boon to Trump to advertise his "for-profit" golf resorts with taxpayers always having to pay for it. And again, more Trump "suckers" for his scams. 

Mitch McConnell's fingerprints are all over Republican-controlled Congress postal prefunding mandate in 2006. McConnell’s real problems with the U.S. Postal Service are its union of over 400,000 workers offering job security, good wages and benefits, created by the "founding fathers" as a service to the people, not a “for-profit” corporation.

McConnell has been a "for-profit" Kentucky politician for 36 years. He has done fine while keeping “his people” exactly where they were 36 years ago.

What “law and order” politicians gave Postmaster General Louis DeJoy permission to remove and destroy government property because that's a federal crime? Why, none other than Trump and McConnell working together again to defund and destroy our government.

Kentucky needs to defund millionaire Mitch by firing him on Nov. 3. The U.S. Postal Service will make sure Mitch gets his unemployment checks on time.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription