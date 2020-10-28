Dear editor,

Mitch McConnell has been a government employee since 1984. In this span of time McConnell's collective salary for 36 years was $5,759,874. However, his personal wealth is listed as over $27 million.

While most Kentuckians have used their salary for food, clothing, utilities, insurance, shelter, etc., McConnell has managed to do the same while flying back and forth to Washington, D.C., maintaining a separate residence there, plus enough money to run six times for reelection. This increased wealth was not gained by selling "Cocaine Mitch" T-shirts but by being paid by lobbyists, PAC money and insider trade information.

Let us evaluate McConnell's job performance as it relates to Kentucky. As of 2020, we are rated 44th in health care; 38th in education; 39th in economy; and 45th in fiscal stability. McConnell's opinion as to economy and fiscal stability is to let our state go bankrupt. In regard to these standards we have not really improved in 36 years!

If a Kentuckian has tried to contact McConnell's office to discuss matters important to us, we have been rebuffed with busy signals, emails and letters not answered or he is not in his office.

McConnell has forgotten who he works for — the commonwealth of Kentucky. He has lost sight of his mission of leadership for our state instead of working for just the Republican Party. He needs to see the goals of Kentucky and our future.

We need new leadership. I am voting for Amy McGrath for Senate!

Mike Newton

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription