Dear editor,
In the 35 years that Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate, he’s contributed two signature qualities to his tenure — gridlock and obstruction.
He’s stood in the way of immigration reform, energy innovation and support for public education — not to mention his near-daily swipes at affordable health care. The current pandemic and economic crises reveal the consequences of mismanaged government, of which he is a chief architect. As of this writing, his legendary obstinacy is keeping meaningful stimulus legislation from relieving suffering Kentuckians.
McConnell’s opponent, retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, is a pragmatic centrist, experienced in leadership, delegation and solving problems. New to politics, she is no stranger to Washington, having served as an adviser and liaison in Congress and at the Pentagon.
She has impressive positions on many issues that matter deeply to Kentucky and to mainstream America. Best of all, she has demonstrated a willingness to work hard, to compromise and to listen. If you’ve ever tried to call McConnell’s office, the perpetual busy signal and full voice mail reveal that listening to constituents is beyond his talents.
McConnell has had 3½ decades to get things done in Kentucky and has come up short. It’s time for a meaningful change. McGrath has proven throughout her career that she lives in the spirit of service with the heart of a soldier. As a pilot, the United States trusted her with aircraft, strategy and American lives. I trust her with my vote this November.
Bo List
Lexington
