Hey, Mitch McConnell! You boasted of crafting the CARES Act which included $600 per week in extra unemployment benefits. Pause and clear your head after pulling it out of the sand. Now explain how you crafted $600/week. It seems a person unemployed for no reason of their own probably worked 40 hours per week before being furloughed. Could it be that you, the crafter of the CARES Act, believe $600 per week for 40 hours ($15/hour) is what is necessary for essential workers to get by?

Why have you accepted numerous pay raises for yourself and yet you have helped suppress the Federal minimum wage during the time you have voted for your own pay raises? You expect unemployed people to return to work for $7.25/hour? REALLY?

If the pandemic revealed anything to us it is who is an essential worker and who is not.

You are the very epitome of a do-nothing. Wasn’t your pending re-election effort the motive for your CARES Act? Stop feeling sorry for employers desperate to attract workers and do something to solve the dilemma.

Jamie Kirven

Louisville

