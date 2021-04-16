Dear editor,

Sen. Mitch McConnell said no Republican will vote for the infrastructure bill because it includes too many liberal provisions unrelated to infrastructure (broadband internet, renewable energy). For that reason alone he will kill the entire bill even if it funds projects critical to Kentucky's economic growth.

Consider the Brent Spencer Bridge, which carries Interstate 71 and Interstate 75 traffic across the Ohio River from Covington to Cincinnati. It is the second busiest bridge in the U.S.

According to federal guidelines, it is unsafe and obsolete. It can't support the present volume of vehicles passing over it. It has no emergency shoulders and its lanes are so narrow only a yard of space remains between passing tractor-trailers.

McConnell admits the bridge needs repairs. He claims he would vote to overhaul it in a standalone bill. Really? The bridge has been continually under repair since 2008. McConnell has never once proposed legislation to fund its repair. In fact, he stopped all infrastructure legislation that came before the senate.

If McConnell doesn't put Kentucky's needs before his own political ambition, Kentucky will never be competitive economically. Kentucky's resources will be sold off to outsiders indifferent to the state's welfare. Look no further than Eastern Kentucky's roads, polluted water and lack of internet access for proof of McConnell's real intent.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

