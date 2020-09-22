Dear editor,

If Sen. Mitch McConnell loses the seat he has held for 36 years, he will be replaced as majority leader by another senator, possibly one willing to consider a few of the several hundred House bills now ignored by McConnell — bills concerning the needs of ordinary people in a pandemic.

Maybe a new majority leader will be more concerned about paycheck fairness and raising the minimum wage.

McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, President Donald Trump’s secretary of transportation, are both multimillionaires. Could Chao be the reason McConnell remains silent when the president gives out dangerous information about drugs that don’t work, “cures” that can kill and conspiracy theories that scientists label lunacy?    

In February 2019, the funds to provide a much-needed middle school for Fort Campbell and the 101st Air Force Division were reallocated for Trump’s border wall. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul voted against the reallocation, but not McConnell.

In 2020, our country has one deadly enemy that has nothing to do with Barack Obama, abortion, same-sex marriage, the border wall, immigration or any of the issues that Trump supporters seem to fixate on. The COVID-19 virus has claimed the lives of 200,000 Americans of all ages, genders, ethnicities and beliefs, but Trump takes no responsibility for the deaths. His assessment? “It is what it is.”

Trump cares only about himself and his reelection. McConnell cares only about the party and Trump’s presidency. Both need to be replaced.

Shirley Baechtold

Richmond

