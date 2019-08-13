Dear editor,
A fascist state routinely declares death threats against “political” enemies. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tweeted a photo of a graveyard showing a headstone of Amy McGrath. It seems he has openly declared himself a fascist.
I recently wrote here about how society is headed to the bottom of an abyss ("Society headed to the abyss," Aug. 2). It seems maybe we are closer to the bottom of that abyss and the end of our Constitution than anybody knows.
Mark Strickland
Frankfort