Dear editor,
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is withholding food aid for children as a bargaining chip for the next COVID-19 relief bill.
He refused to pass CARES if it included a monthly $25 per person increase in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP). The cost, $5 billion, was a small fraction of the total $500 billion in CARES. He did this knowing the Department of Agriculture had just announced that money for school food assistance runs out after December and SNAP enrollment jumped 40% as millions are out of work. He did this knowing 1 of 5 Kentucky children struggled with hunger before COVID-19.
His new Senate "relief" bill, HEALS, does not include food assistance (but does include a provision to make business lunches 100% tax-deductible). Mitch warns there won't be food assistance in the new bill if he doesn't get blanket COVID-19 liability shields for multi-international corporations like Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods.
No accountability or consequences; no incentive for corporations to implement costly COVID protection measures in the workplace.
Immunity from civil liability does not prevent harm or injury. It shifts the burden and cost to the persons or group who have been injured and often to taxpayers.
Margaret Groves
Frankfort
Everything is a bargain with McConnell - like his mentor, Satan. "What do do you want, in exchange for your soul ... err, vote."
