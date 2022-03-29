Dear editor,

Sen. Mitch McConnell is good at making food bank photo ops so you probably didn't notice he refused to pass the federal budget if it included extending funding for the free school lunch program.

He does this knowing if funds are not extended, the program will end in June. He does this knowing inflation is making food costs soar and nearly half of Kentucky's children live in households 200% below the federal poverty line. He does this knowing one in four of our children go hungry every single day, placing a catastrophic burden on all Kentucky communities.

Where is the outrage? Every educator, parent, church and community leader should be asking their legislators and local Chamber of Commerce (who elect McConnell) why they aren't protesting the elimination of the Free School Lunch Program and what are they doing to prevent hunger in Kentucky. Taxing food and other essential products instead of income isn't going to help any one except people with high incomes.

It use to be Kentucky's children were it's most valuable resource. Under Mitch's republican machine they're just collateral damage.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

