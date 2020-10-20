Dear editor,

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to "bail out" states slammed with COVID-19 costs, maintaining states mismanaged their resources. In reality Mitch caused the problem by cutting health care resources for states.

He initiated $1.6 trillion in cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institute of Health. He blocked funds to replenish stockpile of personal protective equipment. He cut $2 billion from Prevention and Public Healthcare Funds that went directly to states, even though the CDC warned him the cuts "would cripple the ability for states to detect and respond to health threats including pandemic flu."

Now, as our public health providers beg for resources to save lives, Americans are living the results of Mitch's budget cuts.

It's past time for Mitch to stop gutting our public health services and denigrating the civil servants and first responders who work to protect our lives. It’s time to rescind Mitch's welfare tax cut plan for the rich and use the money for a COVID-19 relief bill that compensates states for lost revenue and expenses incurred fighting COVID-19

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

