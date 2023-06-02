Dear editor,

Should the media be treated fairly? Only if they are reporting the news fairly, which they are not. Treat them however, as long as there's no violence involved. It's not out of hate. They are just receiving evaluations. Their failure to report news until it's a year or two later, buying into liberal garbage is causing a huge problem. Editorials and news must be of liberal benefit or it's not reported. Republicans/MAGA are traditional, not big, bad wolves like they are made out to be. This is my answer to a letter to the editor last week. Whether it's published or not, depends on the politics.

