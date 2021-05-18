Dear editor,
As we approach the holiday called Memorial Day, it means more than just a Monday holiday.
Recently, our son, Senior Master Sgt. William David Hartung, retired from the U.S. Air Force after 25 years of service. He grew up in Franklin County. He went to preschool at Hearn Elementary, then Elkhorn Elementary, Elkhorn Middle and graduated from Franklin County High School. He attended Morehead University and graduated from the University of Kentucky with a major in music education. He played in the band while a student in school.
When he joined the Air Force, he went in playing his tuba. He served in Europe, the Persian Gulf and closed out his career in Japan.
He along with thousands of men and women gave the best years of their lives serving our country. Too often, we take holidays for granted. Memorial Day reminds us of the service and sacrifice made by so many so that we can enjoy the luxury of living in this great country. The white crosses and markers in the cemeteries here and around the world remind us of the high cost of this freedom we have.
The next time you see a person wearing military khaki or one wearing a ballcap with a military insignia on it, why not say, “Thank you for your service”? I know they would appreciate it.
Bill Hartung
Frankfort
