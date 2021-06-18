Dear editor,

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to ban menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products, including cigars and smokeless tobacco products.

Menthol cigarettes have a minty taste and cool the throat, but they are more addictive than non-menthol cigarettes. They also have the same health effects as non-menthol cigarettes.

A few years ago, Newport, America's No. 1 menthol cigarette brand, asked adult smokers who signed up with the brand to send letters and emails to the FDA and tell them not to ban menthol cigarettes.

I think menthol cigarettes, including "menthol-on-demand" cigarettes such as Camel Crush, should be limited because smokers would be very upset if they were banned.

I also think that all flavored cigars and smokeless tobacco products should be banned because they are too appealing to children, but mint-flavored smokeless tobacco products would be limited.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida

