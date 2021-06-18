Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.