Dear editor,
The debate over minimum wage has been mischaracterized. Businesses claim that a rise in the minimum wage will destroy businesses and the economy; there is no evidence of this. In fact, in communities that raise the minimum wage, there is no discernible negative effect on jobs or the local economy when compared with similar communities that did not raise their minimum wage.
Some economists will say that raising the minimum wage will artificially raise the costs of goods. In reality, we are artificially depressing the cost of goods. That is because, under our current system, taxpayers are supplementing the wages of low-wage workers, providing corporate welfare to employers paying minimum wage.
These employers keep costs down by paying low wages, then make us, the taxpayers, fill in the gaps for their underpaid employees who work full time but still live below the poverty line. Taxpayers end up footing the bill by providing their employees Medicaid, food stamps, housing, the Earned Income Tax Credit, TANF and more. Then they have the audacity to also demand lower taxes that would decimate the safety net on which their employees rely.
We have allowed these businesses to exempt themselves from being partners in the social contract, instead taking all the rewards (low costs and high profits) and expecting us to foot the bill. The effects of low wages are far-reaching. They go beyond impacts on local, state and federal budgets; they decimate society including the communities we all live. Instead, we need businesses to be partners with the public and nonprofit sectors. These businesses are essential to a vibrant community and a strong economy, and that starts with paying a wage that will afford basic living conditions; rebuild the middle class and reduce economic inequality.
Working individuals and families should not be forced to make choices between food and paying their electric bills, and taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize the wages of employees simply so a business owner can take the profits for their CEO’s or use for stock buybacks.
The fact is that putting more money into the pockets of workers increases the money multiplier effect in the local economy. This, in turn, raises demand for certain products. However, if you prefer to make your profits off low-wage employees while shifting the burden to the taxpayer, the minimum-wage increase may drive you out of business. And to that, good riddance.
Lucy Bentley
Midway
