Dear editor,
I must commend the Rev. Ron Moore (and his family) on the Christian charity (spirit of forgiveness) shown over the racial incident that happened to them back in September (“Man ordered to apologize, wash car after racial vandalism,” Feb. 22).
Their family car was vandalized with a racial slur written in black paint while his wife and daughter were shopping at Kroger West.
Unlike so many "Sunday morning Christians" seen today who talk the talk, but don't walk the walk, Mr. Moore has put his Christian faith into practice, showing that "the best sermon is a good example."
His charitable actions to me reflected the four cornerstones of Christian teachings (sadly not seen much these days in a world of self-interest and materialism) — love, kindness, compassion and forgiveness.
He put these core principles into practice with action and not merely words, deeds not just creeds.
Bob Gullette
Frankfort
