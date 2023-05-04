Dear editor,

Secretary Michael Adams, you have been doing a wonderful job in keeping our election process transparent and accurate. As a former school board member and a current member of the Pritchard Committee, I see it is my responsibility to request more voter opportunities for our rural communities.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription