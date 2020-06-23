Dear editor,

I’ve been a proud Kentuckian all my life, until recently. The COVID-19 situation, which has landed many people in the unemployment line, has landed my daughter there as well.

It is now approaching 10 weeks with no returned calls and being unable to reach anyone in the unemployment office for help after a five-hour hold was disconnected!

She had received a call two weeks ago and was told she answered a question wrong, but that they would email her a request for back pay on unemployment and that the lady on the phone couldn’t make the necessary change so she would transfer her to someone who could help. Thank God finally some help. But, no, she was disconnected! She never received the mentioned email for back pay request nor did she receive a return call.

I truly feel like Kentucky and our governor has let her down. Last week, she had heart surgery, so she's not supposed to stress, but she is within days of being homeless and losing her only vehicle.

She has called numerous times and prayed even more for a light at the end of the tunnel. So I am writing to you as her mother in hopes that our governor, Andy Beshear, will see this and just maybe take some action to keep her from losing everything she has worked so hard for. 

Connie Blevins

Whitehouse

