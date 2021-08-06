Dear editor,
After almost 18 months the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admits that the Drosten PCR test is unreliable and prone to false positives. The accuracy of this test was questioned shortly after it was anointed the “gold standard" for COVID detection by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Without this fraudulent test the cases of COVID would not have been anywhere near as many as reported. There would not have been a shutdown of the economy; youngsters would have been in school; and face masks, which have never been shown effective against air-borne viruses, would not have been mandated.
In addition, the promises for this vaccine (more appropriately termed an mRNA therapy) have fallen far short on all accounts: vaccinated people can still get COVID, vaccinated people can still pass along COVID, the amount of effectiveness appears to be short-lived requiring boosters, and finally the spike protein antigen that the vaccine instructs our own bodies to produce is a toxin that can cause serious life-threatening vascular blood clotting problems and neurological issues that leave arm and leg muscles weakened.
For young people under 21 this virus is not life-threatening. For people under 70 without pre-existing conditions like obesity, diabetes, cardiac or pulmonary problems, the disease is no more life-threatening than the seasonal flu. CDC data shows that the elderly over 70 with multiple pre-existing conditions account for over half of all deaths. It’s the elderly that need the vaccine, not the young and healthy.
Based on adverse reaction reports this mRNA therapy may not be as safe long-term as advertised.
George Tomaich
Lexington
If this has been posting on Facebook it would’ve been removed! Printing garbage like this is dangerous!
"According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, recent weeks have shown an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations for all age groups, with hospitalized adults ages 18–49 accounting for the largest increase.
The dramatic increase in cases seems to be related to the more infectious Delta variant.
“The Delta variant comprises well over 80 percent of what is circulating in the U.S.,” Dr. David Hirschwerk, infectious diseases specialist at Northwell Health in New York, told Healthline. “It is likely that Delta will continue to circulate in the fall, but naturally we all will be carefully scanning for the emergence of new variants.”
According to the recent CDC data, in the week ending July 24, people ages 18 to 49 are the largest demographic hospitalized for COVID-19."
Shouldn't it be more important to publish actual FACTS rather than broad generalizations that are, at best, wild distortions of anecdotal 'evidence'?
REALLY State Journal???
"If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the SOURCE of your information."(my emphasis)
"under 21... is not life threatening...." ??
"under 70... no more threatening.... than seasonal flue" ??
Why is this blatant anti-vax, anti-science, anti-public health "OPINION" allowed to be presented as some sort of FACT?
This article is a frightening mess. It never even references the Delta variant. It is a frightening, unsubstantiated ridiculous mess. What are his qualifications and why does he ignore accredited medical organizations?
