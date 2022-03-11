Dear editor,

Having been born and raised in Franklin County, I have a vested interest in this community being the best place to call home.

We have so much potential. Yet our growth is far behind surrounding counties. Simply stated, we need new leadership. New leadership that will work with fellow magistrates, city officials, businesses, school boards, citizens, etc. to make our community a place where we can enjoy a better quality of life. A place where we can prosper and grow. A place we can be proud of.  

My friend, Michael Mueller, is running for judge-executive. Mueller has the leadership experience and vision for what needs to be done to make Franklin County better for all. He is a man of integrity. He loves this community and its people. 

On May 17, you have a choice for new growth and development by voting for Mueller. Please join the movement for a thriving Franklin County. And remember — if nothing changes, nothing changes. My fellow Franklin Countians — it’s time for change. Let’s elect Mueller as our new judge-executive. Please visit www.muellerforjudge.com

Paula Woolums

Frankfort

