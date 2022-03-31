I am an 86-year-old lifelong resident of Franklin County fortunate enough to have served my county and state in the Kentucky state legislature for 21 years. I am very proud of my community but I am also aware of the obvious change in counties surrounding us.
The Franklin County Judge-Executive race this year is not about running against someone but more about the future of our local community.
Our local governmental income has shrunk due mostly to less state personnel to pay occupational tax and spend their dollars in Frankfort. I personally witnessed Franklin County’s growth spearheaded by Gov. Bert Comb with the passage of the state merit system. Many state workers are doing the job of two people and technology has replaced people. With the exception of Owen County, every other county around us has outdistanced Franklin County on economic development, population growth, physical appearance and infrastructure.
I have become well acquainted with Michael Mueller and in my later years. He is an excellent businessman, an avid sportsman, a dedicated father and a hard worker. He is not after our support to gain another pension and he truly has a vision for our community.
Franklin County has lain dormant for the last several years and Michael Mueller has the ability to cooperate with others to get it moving forward again. I hope you will review his credentials and vote for Michael Mueller for judge-executive. Change is not always optional, sometimes it is necessary.
