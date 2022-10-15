Dear editor,

Franklin Countians, thank you for your support of my friend, Michael Mueller as your Democratic nominee for county judge-executive last May. He and his wife, Andrea, built a successful business, Inside Out Design (IOD), from the ground up that has achieved nationally recognized awards. Hard work and vision created IOD and gave them, as well as their staff an opportunity to provide outstanding designs beautifying homes and businesses for their clients. IOD wasn’t an inheritance. IOD wasn’t an appointment. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription