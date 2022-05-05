Dear editor,

I’ve been a Frankfort resident my entire life. Many friends moved on to bigger cities over the years like Boston and Indianapolis and often ask why I chose to stay put. Over the years I have started to ask myself the same question. So many progressive ideas and opportunities have come our way, yet little transpires. Frankfort is a gorgeous, historic, charming town that should be shared not only with our own community, but with those surrounding us. It is time we enter a new era. It’s time we stop complicating growth and welcome it.

Change starts with new ideas and responsible and innovative leadership. That is why I ask you to vote for Michael Mueller for county judge-executive. I’ve known and worked with/for Michael for over 11 years now. He’s passionate about Frankfort and has the vision to get things done. He’s a man of integrity. Michael is compassionate, hard-working, and exactly what Franklin County needs to move forward.

Take a moment and visit muellerforjudge.com to learn about Michael’s vision then join me on May 17 in voting number 2 on the ballot, Michael Mueller, for Franklin County Judge-Executive.

Kristin Dempsey

Frankfort

