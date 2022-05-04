Dear editor,

With the May 17 primary fast approaching, it is imperative that Franklin Countians take a stand by voting for new leadership. One of the most important decisions we have before us is whether we want to continue down the path of lost jobs and lost economic opportunities, or move forward with bold, new ideas and leadership. Michael Mueller will do that for Franklin County.

Franklin County has lost more than 1,600 jobs! While we watch our county continue in economic decline, our surrounding neighbors are thriving. Why? Because voters there are electing leaders who have a vision and are putting those visions into action. Michael Mueller is such a leader and will bring Franklin County much needed change.

Nearly 400,000 people visit our bourbon distilleries each year. We need to entice them to stay and enjoy our community. Cooperation between the city and county leadership is imperative to get us moving in the right direction. In the past eight years we have seen little of that occur. 

As a local business owner who, with his wife and family has created a dynamic and successful business need, Michael Mueller will generate the excitement and growth we so desperately seek. We can’t afford more of the same stagnation we have endured. We must vote for change, for our sake and our children’s future. Please vote for Michael Mueller for Franklin County Judge-Executive.

Dick Brown

Frankfort

