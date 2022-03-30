Dear editor,

Anyone who knows me even a little knows that I am a lap swimmer. So, if one is aware of the closing of the two indoor lap pools in Frankfort (the YMCA’s and Kentucky State University’s), one could deduce that I am not a happy camper!

I am now driving to Shelbyville three times a week to take long swims. For 20 years, I have hoped Frankfort would build an aquatic center like the three in Central Kentucky that surround us in communities like ours — Georgetown, Versailles and Shelbyville.

I am supporting Michael Mueller for Franklin County Judge-Executive because I believe he is the new energy that Frankfort needs to get this much-needed aquatic center built.

We have schools that need water for their teams to train in. We have any number of seniors who love water aerobics to keep themselves fit. There are early morning and evening lap swimmers who count on space to swim and families who need water for swim lessons to make their children safe.

Now is the time to dive into this project and Michael Mueller will get the job done. Please vote for Michael Mueller for Franklin County Judge-Executive on May 17. Thank you!

Ida Palmer-Ball

Frankfort

