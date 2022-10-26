Michael Mueller has proven to be a great Franklin County magistrate, and I feel strongly that he will make a great Franklin County judge-executive.
He knows the importance of economic development. He knows Franklin County needs to offer a better quality of life, which will help promote economic development in our community.
Economic development is like having one piece of a jigsaw puzzle. That one piece won’t fit without the other pieces, i.e., property availability, education/workforce training, quality housing, recreational, etc.
I worked in the Economic Development Cabinet for 23 years inventorying Kentucky’s available buildings. This inventory helped me assist economic development representatives match prospects requirements. No matter how many buildings were available, the selections would become limited based on the match. Often it was due to lack of community amenities. Again, you need all of the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle.
I finished my career in the Kentucky Department of Local Government, helping enhance the quality of life to cities and counties. As branch manager for the Housing and Community Development block grant program, I met with mayors and county judges who would seek grant funding to better their communities. These local officials had a love and desire for their community and wanted to see positive change. Mueller is that type of local official, one who is eager to make Franklin County better.
Please cast your vote for Mueller for judge-executive to help Franklin County move forward.
