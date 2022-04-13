Dear editor,

I have spent my adult life in service to Franklin County. Like you, I love our community and want my children and grandchildren to prosper here.

I believe we have the elements we need to succeed — talented people, wonderful resources and plenty of opportunity. However, for decades we have failed to reach our potential due to weak leadership.

As a former magistrate and city manager, I am writing to you because I know Michael Mueller is the person to lead us forward as our next county judge-executive.

I have been very impressed with Mueller’s work ethic and his sincere desire to improve our community. He will work with everyone and make informed decisions. He will lead us with truth, vision and integrity.

Please take the time to learn more about Mueller and his vision for Franklin County by visiting www.muellerforjudge.com.

Please join me in voting for Michael Mueller for Franklin County Judge-Executive on May 17. I strongly feel he is the best person to help us grow and be successful.

Fred Goins

Frankfort

