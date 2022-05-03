My family and I moved to Frankfort over seven years ago. It is a beautiful community with wonderful people, a rich history and incredible potential to thrive as a premier city and county in the region. We want a vibrant future for our community but have been disappointed in the downward trajectory of civic prestige compared to neighboring counties in the years we’ve lived here — our community ranks at or near last place in economic development, jobs growth, population growth, property appreciation and recreational facilities to name a few. We need leadership change to turn things around and help Franklin County reclaim its prominence as a leading and progressive community. To that end, I ask your readers to vote Michael Mueller for judge-executive in the May 17 primary election.
I have come to know Mueller through countless personal interactions in business, community matters and friendship. In all he does — husband, father, CEO, magistrate, volunteer, friend — Michael innately embodies the qualities of servant leadership. It is in his very nature to serve first by uplifting and empowering those he leads with humility and compassion. Combined with his love for our community, Michael is Franklin County’s model ambassador and greatest advocate for a better future. He walks the talk, and his candidacy represents real positive change. He knows what it takes to get the job done. He has a clear vision for our community, an actionable plan of progress, and he will work tirelessly in getting the job done.
