Dear editor,

My name is Jack Kennedy, and this letter is to express my support for Michael Mueller as our next Franklin County Judge-Executive. Franklin County is my home. A lot of things have changed over the years. However, a lot of things have not. Franklin County has an opportunity on Nov. 8 to elect a leader that is focused on supporting our local businesses and natural resources. Michael Mueller is that leader!

Thank you for reading!

