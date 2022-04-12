Frankfort is my home. I was born and raised here. But for 30+ years I lived in New York. My husband and I raised our two sons there. When life provided me the opportunity, I decided it was time to come back home. Frankfort is charming, it’s quaint, it’s friendly, and it’s an incredible place to live, work and play. The beauty, history, architecture, and most importantly the potential — I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this town we call home.
It is for this very reason I am writing to ask for your support and vote on May 17 for Michael Mueller. If we are to unmask Frankfort’s potential, we need new leaders, with fresh ideas, who are willing to hit the ground running for the betterment of our town.
Mueller is this guy. He is running for judge-executive. Mueller is a caring, giving, successful businessman. He knows how important it is to move our community forward. He sees what’s needed for our community, and he has a plan to get the job done. Haven’t we been waiting long enough to see what could be done in Frankfort? Isn’t it time to elect someone who doesn’t just talk the talk, but who will go to work for all of us on day one?
Join me on May 17, and vote for Mueller, new leadership that will make my and your home a better place to live.
Right! Michael Mueller won’t sit on his hands while oir civic center was razed , by a vindictive Governor ( ex defeated Governor now) -like Wells did.
Michael will see that we have a civic center
The people of Frankfort are being lied to everyday about the state of our local economy, job creation and investment by Wells and Terri Bradshaw. Wells just sent out a mailer that had his “accomplishments” listed, including that Franklin County was rated #1 in Kentucky and #7 in the US for job creation and investment by Site Selection Magazine. That is it we’re contradiction to the actual data.
Essentially, according to the actual UI tax reports, as mandated by law, Franklin County gained 35 jobs following the 2020 pandemic CY. Since Bradshaw's hire in 2015, FC saw a decrease in 1,755 jobs.
As far as our contiguous counties, from December 2020 to September 2021, Woodford County had the largest increase in jobs December 2020: 8,651, September 2021: 8,939; an increase of 288 jobs. mandated by law. If an employer fudges its UI tax report, someone is going to prison and or paying s hefty fine.
As far as our contiguous counties, from December 2020 to September 2021, Woodford County had the largest increase in jobs December 2020: 8,651, September 2021: 8,939; an increase of 288 jobs.
Actually, it is worse than that, as CJE Wells and Mayor May joined Finance Secretary Landrum in celebrating the loss of our convention center and telling us in joint Editorials how much better it was going to be financially down there in Parcels B & C once it was gone. How much better is it now? It’s an empty lot that the city is required to mow and the developer is welching on all of his commitments, so the City is having to pay for everything proposed, including the parking garage that the developer was required to build as part of the deed!
Loss of our convention center was worth approximately $20 million in the tourist dollars a year. That’s gone forever! You can thank County judge executive Wells for that.
