Dear editor,

Frankfort is my home. I was born and raised here. But for 30+ years I lived in New York. My husband and I raised our two sons there. When life provided me the opportunity, I decided it was time to come back home. Frankfort is charming, it’s quaint, it’s friendly, and it’s an incredible place to live, work and play. The beauty, history, architecture, and most importantly the potential — I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this town we call home.

It is for this very reason I am writing to ask for your support and vote on May 17 for Michael Mueller. If we are to unmask Frankfort’s potential, we need new leaders, with fresh ideas, who are willing to hit the ground running for the betterment of our town. 

Mueller is this guy. He is running for judge-executive. Mueller is a caring, giving, successful businessman. He knows how important it is to move our community forward. He sees what’s needed for our community, and he has a plan to get the job done. Haven’t we been waiting long enough to see what could be done in Frankfort? Isn’t it time to elect someone who doesn’t just talk the talk, but who will go to work for all of us on day one? 

Join me on May 17, and vote for Mueller, new leadership that will make my and your home a better place to live.  

Shari Cunningham Thompson

Frankfort

