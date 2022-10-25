Dear editor,

Michael Mueller is a leader. He teamed up with his wife, Andrea, to form a new business and built it from the ground up creating a successful business with a great work environment for themselves and their employees. Today that business thrives, and as a result, Franklin County is better because of successful businesses like Inside Out Design. 

