Dear editor,

I wonder if anyone else in downtown or South Frankfort has had the same experience that I have had over the past several months. 

It began with my son's car; he had a nail in one of his tires and we ended up having to get a new tire. A few months later, I got a nail in a tire on my brand new car. Because the nail was very close to the rim, I had to buy a new tire. And then, earlier this month, I replaced two tires on my wife's car. While one tire just had one nail in it, the other tire had FOUR nails in it. 

I share my experience in our local paper to see if others have had the same experience in the past year or so. I have no idea exactly where my tires found these nails, but my guess is that it is either from all the construction work around Second Street or (more likely) from one of these house repair/restoration projects going on around downtown. 

Have other folks had such a problem in the past year or so?

Scott Rollins

Frankfort

