January marked National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Kentucky Eagle remains committed to this fight all year long. To date, Kentucky Eagle has trained all of our 168 employees on signs of human trafficking.  

As part of our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve, Kentucky Eagle Inc. has armed our employees with the knowledge and tools to make a difference. In July, we joined the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Distributors Against Human Trafficking initiative aimed at educating America’s more than 140,000 distributors about the red flags associated with human trafficking and how to report them.  

In 2019, Kentucky was ranked ninth for new criminal human trafficking cases — a saddening and shocking statistic. And that is just a small portion of the hundreds of thousands of victims identified each year in the U.S.   

We could not be prouder to be part of this national effort and give traffickers fewer places to hide right here in Kentucky. 

Tate Russell 

President

Kentucky Eagle

Lexington

