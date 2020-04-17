Dear editor,
I write in regards to the article “Beshear stands by decision to take license plate numbers at mass gatherings,” April 11.
If people think the only way to worship their maker is in large crowds, inside elegant man-made buildings, spreading a deadly virus, then there is certainly something wrong with their faith. Their morals are lacking and they compensate by “acting” as if they have them, in groups in a church, during this time of COVID-19.
If they have faith that God will protect them, then why don’t they step into the path of a speeding car?
God has given us logic to use in protecting ourselves.
We are sorely in need of logic in our national leaders of our federal government. Testing for COVID-19 should be of utmost importance, along with contact tracing — NOT “when will our economy kick start again!" Logic tells us that without healthy people, there’s no healthy economy.
Our weak-minded leaders in their backwards thinking don’t trust our scientists and doctors. Our government “leaders” should first, starting now, leave no stone unturned and see that our scientists and doctors have funding to aggressively manufacture two COVID-19 tests for everyone to see if you have it but also to see if you’ve had it.
The first test along with aggressive contact tracing is absolutely crucial in separating the sick from the well.
The second test would provide healthy plasma antibodies to donate to the sick.
For those who test positive for the coronavirus, contract tracing would follow the trail back to everyone you’ve been in contact with and who they have contacted — testing all and separating the positives from the negatives.
Also of equal and utmost importance is funding for aggressive research for a vaccine for prevention of COVID-19. That is what true leadership would be doing now.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
