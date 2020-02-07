Dear editor,
One of the most important rights our Constitution provides for us is the right to participate in the selection of those who represent us. Many times those registered and eligible to vote feel that they cannot support any candidate on the ballot.
Their option is to not exercise their right to vote or not vote for that particular office. If you look at the votes cast in our November election, there was a huge disparity in votes cast for each office.
In order to get a more accurate picture of voters' wishes, every ballot should include a “no candidate” option.
I don’t know what action would be required to do this, but I encourage our elected officials to pursue this!
I know this may create other consequences, but this information would valuable in helping elected officials in their decision-making.
Keller Campbell Jr.
Frankfort
