Dear editor,
As a new teacher not long out of college, Don Sturgeon taught me U.S. History at FCHS. I found his class and the man very interesting. He read us excepts from his favorite books like Upton Sinclair's, "The Jungle" (1906), a shocking exposé of the unsanitary and dangerous conditions in the meat packing industry plants. This book had incited President Theodore Roosevelt to enact food safety laws.
That and our subsequent discussions, planted the seeds of righteous indignation that began my quest to become a regulator and later a criminal investigator for Environmental Protection.
Sometimes I hung around after class to ask him about something that he had said. But I also think that he kind of liked me because I was an athlete. One day when I was pestering him, another teacher came in for the next class, and he said, "Ms. Poff, have you met Jim Daniel, he is a football player!"
No doubt, he was one of the good guys, and he and another good guy teacher, Ira Fannin, formed a lifelong friendship that included Mr. Fannin talking him into joining him as a magistrate. They served for several years together, but after Ira died, Sturgeon confided in me that it just wasn't as much fun anymore, so he retired.
Mr. Sturgeon was a real card, as indicated by the way he signed my yearbook next to his picture...
“To Jim,
To the quietest boy in class. (slight joke)
Mr. Sturgeon”
Nailed it! Not much has changed.
James Daniel
Frankfort
