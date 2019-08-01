Dear editor,
This isn’t a letter about politics, though politics is unavoidable.
President Donald Trump’s most recent attack is on the Rev. Al Sharpton. The day before it was on U.S. Rep. Isaiah Cummings. Trump has attacked the city of Baltimore and other cities. He has attacked over and over again people and places that have primarily one thing in common: They are people of color, mostly black but sometimes brown.
It’s been very obvious for years now that Trump is a proud racist. Who are we as a country? Are we Donald Trump racists?
I am 63 years old and I am a white guy. I live in Frankfort. I would seem to fall into Trump’s demographic — middle age to old white male. I’m supporting the Democratic Party and its candidates from local to presidential. How about you?
And I am calling out at this moment white people because we of the white race of 2019 — and, more importantly, 2020 — have been called to task. There is no doubt that anyone who still supports Trump is supporting a racist and all that he stands for. There is no gray area here.
I began by saying that this isn’t a letter about politics, and at its core it isn’t. However, politics is where we will show ourselves for who we are. Who are we? Who are you?
Phil Greer
Frankfort