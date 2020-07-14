Dear editor,
The State Journal is conducting an online poll asking if people are complying with the governor’s order to wear a face mask in public, and early results showed 15% are refusing to do so. If this is because of breathing problems from other health issues, I can understand that.
I don’t understand why some people just plain refuse. Nonetheless, I think it is their right to refuse to wear a mask, as long as they don’t go into stores and potentially endanger others.
But if a group of “no-maskers” wants to get together socially, that’s fine with me. But if they should then come down with COVID-19, I hope they have the decency to not go to the hospital. Why should they be allowed to endanger doctors and nurses when they had a chance to protect themselves? And why should they take up beds and medicines from people who tried their best to stay safe? That’s my two cents.
Richard Rosen
Frankfort
It’s called willful ignorance I believe.
True! Problem is that they think their ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.
